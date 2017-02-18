Former boxer Michael Watson hospitalised after being 'dragged from car' during failed robbery

Former professional boxer Michael Watson and his carer have been treated in hospital after being "sprayed in the face" by attempted robbers and "dragged" from the car they were travelling in.

Mr Watson, 51, was travelling through Essex in a Volkswagon Golf with his carer Lennard Ballack on Thursday when two would-be car thieves slammed into the back of their vehicle, sprayed them both in the face with a "noxious substance" and dragged the former world title challenger from his seat.

According to Mr Ballack both he and Mr Watson were taken to hospital after the attack and were released on Saturday.