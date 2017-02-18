Man, 23, dies after being shot in street

A 23-year-old man has died after being shot in broad daylight in Sheffield.

The man, who has not been officially named, was believed to have either been in, or close to, a black Mercedes car that he had previously been driving when he was shot in the chest in the city's Upperthorpe area.

Police confirmed the man died shortly after being taken to hospital after the Daniel Hill shooting at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 1.35pm police were called to Daniel Hill following reports that a man had been shot.

"The 23-year-old man was taken to Northern General Hospital with a suspected gunshot wound. He died a short time later.

"Police are currently investigating the incident and anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information about the incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 571 of 18 February."

Reports from local residents suggest the victim was a member of a family who live close to the scene, and that his relatives had been gathering for a family celebration at the time of the shooting.