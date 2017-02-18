Morrisons Peppered Beef Slice packs recalled over listeria fears

Supermarket chain Morrisons has issued a recall of certain packets of its Ready to Eat Peppered Beef Slices after routine testing identified the presence of "low levels of listeria".

According to information released by the Food Standards Agency the recall applies to a particular batch of the product - 150g size packets with a ‘Use By’ date of 21 February 2017.

The supermarket chain has asked anyone with a packet of the beef slices from the affected batch not to eat it and to return unopened packs to their nearest store for a full refund. It will also be putting up point-of-sale notices in branches to highlight the recall.