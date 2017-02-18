Dutch far right MP Geert Wilders attacks 'Moroccan scum' as he launches election bid

Dutch populist politician Geert Wilders has kicked off his election campaign, immediately sparking outrage by referring to "the Moroccan scum in Holland".

The 53-year-old, who was convicted for inciting discrimination in December, chose an ethnically diverse blue-collar town near Rotterdam for the launch his campaign amid intense media interest.

Surrounded by police and trailed by a small group of protesters, Wilders handed out fliers and posed for photographs with supporters at a small market in Spijkenisse.

Opponents, meanwhile, held up signs that read "Refugees Welcome" and "Don't Let Them Scare You."