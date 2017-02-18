- ITV Report
Dutch far right MP Geert Wilders attacks 'Moroccan scum' as he launches election bid
Dutch populist politician Geert Wilders has kicked off his election campaign, immediately sparking outrage by referring to "the Moroccan scum in Holland".
The 53-year-old, who was convicted for inciting discrimination in December, chose an ethnically diverse blue-collar town near Rotterdam for the launch his campaign amid intense media interest.
Surrounded by police and trailed by a small group of protesters, Wilders handed out fliers and posed for photographs with supporters at a small market in Spijkenisse.
Opponents, meanwhile, held up signs that read "Refugees Welcome" and "Don't Let Them Scare You."
Speaking to reporters, Mr Wilders said: "The Moroccan scum in Holland ... once again not all are scum ... but there is a lot of Moroccan scum in Holland who make the streets unsafe, mostly young people ... and that should change."
Mr Wilders, whose party has 12 lawmakers in the Netherlands' 150-seat lower house of parliament, is narrowly ahead of two-term Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the polls.
He hopes to capitalise on the global trend towards populism and has been vocal in his admiration for both Donald Trump and Brexit.
"I have one message to the Dutch people and that is, if you want to regain your country, if you want to make the Netherlands for the people of the Netherlands your own home again then you can only vote for one party," he announced.
The Netherlands' election is scheduled for 15 March.