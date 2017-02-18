- ITV Report
-
Norma McCorvey, woman in case legalising US abortion, dies aged 69
Norma McCorvey - the woman at the centre of a landmark court case which led to the legalisation of abortion in the US - has died at the age of 69.
Ms McCorvey died at an assisted living centre in Katy, Texas, after suffering from heart failure, according to a journalist who was working on a book about her when she died.
Famously known by the pseudonym Jane Roe, Ms McCorvey was the legal challenger in Roe v Wade - a case that ultimately led to the US Supreme Court making a landmark decision that gave American women the right to choose an abortion.
Ms McCorvey brought her case before US courts in 1969 as an unmarried, unemployed and pregnant 22-year-old seeking to have an abortion in Texas - a state where the procedure was illegal except to save a woman's life.
It was Ms McCorvey's third pregnancy and by the time the supreme court handed down its historic 7-to-2 ruling three years later in 1973 - establishing a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy - she had already given birth and given the child up for adoption.
Following the ruling, and throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s, Ms McCorvey was an ardent supporter of abortion rights and briefly worked at a Dallas women's clinic where abortions were performed.
Decades later Ms McCorvey underwent a religious conversion and joined the anti-abortion movement, telling the Associated Press in 1998; "I'm 100% pro-life. I don't believe in abortion even in an extreme situation."