Norma McCorvey, woman in case legalising US abortion, dies aged 69

Norma McCorvey - the woman at the centre of a landmark court case which led to the legalisation of abortion in the US - has died at the age of 69.

Ms McCorvey died at an assisted living centre in Katy, Texas, after suffering from heart failure, according to a journalist who was working on a book about her when she died.

Famously known by the pseudonym Jane Roe, Ms McCorvey was the legal challenger in Roe v Wade - a case that ultimately led to the US Supreme Court making a landmark decision that gave American women the right to choose an abortion.