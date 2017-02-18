Pence attempts to reassure European allies over Trump presidency

Vice President Mike Pence has reassured European leaders that the US is "unwavering" in its commitment to transatlantic ties, amid concern that Donald Trump could upend agreements between the US and Europe.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he added that "the fates of the US and Europe are intertwined" and that "ultimately, we walk into the future together".

In his first overseas trip as vice president, he wanted to reassure skeptical allies that a Trump administration would uphold previous commitments and ties with Europe.

It contrasts with Trump's campaign and previous comments which suggested the US would become more isolationist and turn its back on trade deals and longstanding arrangements.

He stressed again that NATO allies must fully commit to NATO and pay their agreed amount of 2% GDP on defence.

He also said that the US will hold Russia accountable, and called for the country to honour a deal made over Ukraine - even as Trump looks for common ground with President Putin.