Police investigate racist material posted on community buildings

Police are investigating after racist posters were put up at community buildings in Manchester, police have said.

Officers say that posters were taped to the Pakistani Community centre in Longsight, and St Luke's primary school library in Ardwick.

Offensive material was also posted through the letterboxes of houses in the same areas.

Police believe the posters were distributed Thursday afternoon and are treating the incident as a hate crime, although they have not elaborated on the nature of the racism or content of the material.

They have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incidents.