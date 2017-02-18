- ITV Report
Police investigate racist material posted on community buildings
Police are investigating after racist posters were put up at community buildings in Manchester, police have said.
Officers say that posters were taped to the Pakistani Community centre in Longsight, and St Luke's primary school library in Ardwick.
Offensive material was also posted through the letterboxes of houses in the same areas.
Police believe the posters were distributed Thursday afternoon and are treating the incident as a hate crime, although they have not elaborated on the nature of the racism or content of the material.
They have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incidents.
Superintendent Dave Pester from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "I am determined to find out who is responsible for these despicable crimes.
Hate Crime has no place in our community, and I would ask that anyone with information contacts the police.
“I am keen to identify a young man who was seen near to St Luke’s Primary School on the Coverdale Estate in Ardwick around 12.45pm on Thursday 16 February.
“If you have had similar material posted through your door, please get in touch with police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2293 16/02/17, or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.