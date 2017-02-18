Protesters fill Barcelona streets demanding Spain 'take more refugees'

Thousands of people have marched through the streets of Barcelona to demand the Spanish government take in more refugees.

According to police some 160,000 protesters took to the streets holding banners written in Catalan with the slogans "Enough Excuses! Take Them In Now!" as they protested through the capital on Saturday in a public call for the country to accept more refugees from war-torn countries like Syria.

Organisers of the planned protest said the crowds swelled to around 300,000 participants during the march.

Ruben Wagensberg, the organiser of the protest, said: "There is an ample consensus in Catalonia to demand that the (government's) commitments are upheld."