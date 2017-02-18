Controversial pick Scott Pruitt confirmed for environmental agency Cabinet role

Despite strong objections and protests, the US Senate have confirmed Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pruitt, 48, will provide Donald Trump with an eager partner in fulfilling his campaign pledges to increase the use of fossil fuels.

In his six years as Oklahoma's attorney general, he filed 14 lawsuits challenging EPA regulations like limits on carbon emissions and a rule which meant industries had to clean up polluted wastewater.

The vote was 52-46, with Republicans using their narrow majority to push him through. Only one Republican voted against him.

Pruitt's supporters applauded his confirmation, saying the Republican was ideal to roll back environmental regulations which they say have a negative effect on the economy.

"EPA has made life hard for families all across America," said Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

"The agency has issued punishing regulations that caused many hardworking Americans to lose their jobs. Mr. Pruitt will bring much needed change."