Controversial pick Scott Pruitt confirmed for environmental agency Cabinet role
Despite strong objections and protests, the US Senate have confirmed Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
Pruitt, 48, will provide Donald Trump with an eager partner in fulfilling his campaign pledges to increase the use of fossil fuels.
In his six years as Oklahoma's attorney general, he filed 14 lawsuits challenging EPA regulations like limits on carbon emissions and a rule which meant industries had to clean up polluted wastewater.
The vote was 52-46, with Republicans using their narrow majority to push him through. Only one Republican voted against him.
Pruitt's supporters applauded his confirmation, saying the Republican was ideal to roll back environmental regulations which they say have a negative effect on the economy.
"EPA has made life hard for families all across America," said Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
"The agency has issued punishing regulations that caused many hardworking Americans to lose their jobs. Mr. Pruitt will bring much needed change."
His nomination was fiercely opposed by environmental groups and hundreds of current and former EPA employees, who fear he will make huge budget and staff cuts.
"The biologists, scientists, lab technicians, engineers and other civil servants who work at the EPA must be able to do their jobs without political interference or fear of retribution," said J. David Cox Senior, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents more than 9,000 EPA employees.
Environmental groups have started to hire more lawyers to hinder as much of Pruitt's agenda as possible in court.
Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said: "Scott Pruitt is the worst pick ever confirmed to lead the EPA.
"We'll use every tool in the kit to stop him from harming our air and water, endangering our communities and surrendering our kids to climate catastrophe."