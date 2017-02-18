Serial rapist starts another jail sentence for attack on 'vulnerable' girl, 16, on beach

A serial rapist with a "dreadful record of sexual offending" against girls and young women in Rochdale is starting another lengthy jail sentence.

Married father-of-four Mohammed Miah, was jailed for 16 years with an extended licence of four years for the rape of a "vulnerable" 16-year-old girl on a North Wales beach in 2007.

Sentencing the 41-year-old, Judge John Potter told him: "You have a dreadful record of sexual offending against children and young women."

Friday's sentencing will run concurrently to the 23-years he is already serving, as well as serving an extended licence period of eight years, after being convicted in two separate trials of raping two teenage girls and a 22-year-old woman, along with the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl walking home from school, on various dates between 2005 and 2010.

Miah's latest sentencing concerned an "extremely vulnerable" victim - who had a chaotic lifestyle after she was effectively abandoned by her parents in her early teens - and had only met him day before and knew him only as "Ali".

After driving his victim from Rochdale in the evening and buying her alcohol, Miah demanded that she have sex with him otherwise he would leave her on the beach.

She told him tearfully to stop halfway through sex but the defendant continued.

The victim reported the incident to the police at the time, but no match was found to Miah on the DNA database.

When traced and interviewed as part of GMP's Operation Doublet investigation - launched in the wake of the Rochdale grooming scandal - Miah denied the offence.

At an earlier trial the takeaway cook was also charged with offences against three other complainants as part of the same police operation, and again pleaded not guilty.

One "vulnerable" victim, aged 14 or 15 at the time in 2005, knew Miah as "Ali" and was repeatedly violently raped by Miah after he bought her vodka.

He was also found guilty of the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl when he approached her in the street in his car in 2009 and falsely claimed that her mother had told him to pick her up.

She declined the request and the incident was reported to police but days later he followed her again on the way home from school and told her: "Come to my boot I've got some vodka, hair straighteners and fags.

"If you get in my car you can have them."

During the trial the court heard Miah had previous sexual convictions and had already been jailed for 10 months in July 2014 for sexual assault, and received a community order in November 2012 for two offences of sexual activity with a child.

Miah, formerly of Bellshill Crescent, Rochdale, was jailed alongside four other men at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday who were also arrested as part of Operation Doublet over offences against teenage girls.

The convictions relate to offences committed between 2004 and 2008 against three victims who were aged between 14 and 16 at the time of the abuse.