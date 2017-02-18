Sunshine in short supply this Sunday

Cloud will cap temperatures tonight so frost free but moisture in the air will mean mist, low cloud and fog set to redevelop leaving us with a grey, slow start for some of us this Sunday.

Brighter skies trying to break through the cloud but disappointingly dull and damp for western regions with patchy rain and low misty cloud much of the day.

Drier across central and eastern regions but sunshine in short supply.

Temperatures above average for mid February.