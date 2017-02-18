Touts resell Ed Sheeran charity gig tickets for £5,000

Secondary ticketing site Viagogo has been accused of "moral repugnance" over the resale of tickets to an Ed Sheeran cancer charity gig.

The website is reportedly advertising seats for the concert, in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, at the Royal Albert Hall concert next month at a hugely inflated price of up to £5,000.

"The only people who should profit from Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall are young people with cancer", said the charity in a statement on their website.

They added: "ID will be rigorously checked and anyone with tickets purchased on the secondary market will not be admitted."

However the Guardian reported that a statement on Viagogo's website reads "buyers of tickets for this event will be accompanied into the venue by the seller".