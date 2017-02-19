Angelina Jolie: 'Brad Pitt and I will always be a family'

Angelina Jolie believes she and Brad Pitt will "always be a family," despite their high-profile divorce.

Speaking publicly about the relationship for the first time since Jolie filed for divorce last September, the actress maintained she is confident the pair will remain a unit.

In the wake of the split, Pitt, 53, lost custody of the couple's six children to the Lara Croft actress and also faced accusations of abuse towards one of his sons.

Pitt was later cleared of the allegations.

Jolie, 41, who cited irreconcilable differences when filing for separation, told the BBC the break-up had been a "very difficult time" for her.

"It was a very difficult time and we're a family. And we will always be a family," she said.

"And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."