Donald Trump attacks 'dishonest' media at Florida rally

President Donald Trump used a rally in Florida to once again accuse the media of reporting fake news and being part of a "corrupt system".

Speaking to supporters in an airport hanger in Melbourne the President said he had held the rally so he could speak "without the filter of the fake news".

Mr Trump accused the "dishonest media" of publishing repeated false story as "they had an agenda of their own".

He said: "They have become part of the problem. They are part of the corrupt system.

"When the media lies to people, I will never, ever, let them get away with it. I will do whatever I can that they don't get away with it.

"They have their own agenda, and their agenda is not your agenda."

A rally of this kind is unusual so soon into a presidential term, but Mr Trump said he wanted to get be "among his people" again.

He said: "I want to be in a room full of hard working American patriots, who love their country, who salute their flag and who pray for a better future."

The President insisted the White House was running "so smoothly" and described his plans for the future as "big and bold".

He confirmed Obama-care would be repealed and replaced by a policy that offered "much better healthcare at a better cost".

First Lady Melania Trump introduced her husband at the rally and began with a recital of the Lord's Prayer.

In possible reference to allegations about her past, she said:"I will always say true to myself and be truthful to you no matter what the opposition are saying about me."