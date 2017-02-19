Donald Trump cites non-existent Sweden terror attack at Florida rally

Donald Trump has left many people baffled after appearing to refer to a terror incident in Sweden on Friday night, except no such attack occurred.

The President told supporters of the need to "keep our country safe" during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday night, in which he talked about migration in Europe and linked it to past terror attacks in Germany, Paris and Nice.

"You look at what's happening last night [sic] in Sweden," the Republican told the crowds.

"They took in large numbers, they're having problems like they never thought possible."

Swedes were left scratching their heads over the remarks.

Former Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt tweeted: "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound."

Likewise one of the country's official Twitter accounts, controlled by a different citizen each week - and currently run by a school librarian - reacted with bafflement.