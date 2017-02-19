FA Cup quarter final draw: Lincoln could face Arsenal, Chelsea to face Man United

Lincoln City and Millwall have learned their FA Cup quarter-final fate after their giantkilling antics.

National League side Lincoln City could face Arsenal if the London side see off Sutton United on Monday.

Chelsea will host Manchester United, as the two Premier League face each other at Stamford Bridge for a place in the semis.

Neil Harris' Millwall will travel across London to play against Tottenham, who beat Fulham on Sunday.

All ties to be played between March 10 and 13.