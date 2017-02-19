Former boxer Michael Watson 'overwhelmed by support' after 'frightening' attack

Former boxer Michael Watson has said he has been "overwhelmed" by the support he received after he was attacked in an apparent car-jacking.

Messages of support flooded in after Mr Watson, along with his carer Lennard Ballack, were taken to hospital following the attack, which saw would-be car thieves ram the Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in and drag the 51-year-old former world title challenger into the street.

Mr Watson said in his statement: