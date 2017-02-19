- ITV Report
Former boxer Michael Watson 'overwhelmed by support' after 'frightening' attack
Former boxer Michael Watson has said he has been "overwhelmed" by the support he received after he was attacked in an apparent car-jacking.
Messages of support flooded in after Mr Watson, along with his carer Lennard Ballack, were taken to hospital following the attack, which saw would-be car thieves ram the Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in and drag the 51-year-old former world title challenger into the street.
Mr Watson said in his statement:
During the incident both Mr Watson and Mr Ballack were reportedly sprayed in the face with a "noxious substance" by their attackers.
Police confirmed the attack, which occurred on The Ridgeway, Chingford at around 4.53pm on Thursday.
The pair were released form hospital on Saturday.
Mr Watson was a professional boxer from 1984 until his career was cut short in 1991 when he suffered a serious brain injury during a fight with Chris Eubank.