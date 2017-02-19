Advertisement

Former boxer Michael Watson 'overwhelmed by support' after 'frightening' attack

The former boxer was attacked in an attempted car-jacking Credit: PA

Former boxer Michael Watson has said he has been "overwhelmed" by the support he received after he was attacked in an apparent car-jacking.

Messages of support flooded in after Mr Watson, along with his carer Lennard Ballack, were taken to hospital following the attack, which saw would-be car thieves ram the Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in and drag the 51-year-old former world title challenger into the street.

Mr Watson said in his statement:

I am overwhelmed with all the messages I have received and the kindness shown to me and I would like to thank everyone for their concern.

Lennard and I were involved in a very frightening, violent situation which came out of the blue in broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon.

I don't want anyone else to have to go through that so I'm asking you to help the police in finding these men and bring them to justice.

– Michael Watson

During the incident both Mr Watson and Mr Ballack were reportedly sprayed in the face with a "noxious substance" by their attackers.

Police confirmed the attack, which occurred on The Ridgeway, Chingford at around 4.53pm on Thursday.

The pair were released form hospital on Saturday.

Mr Watson was a professional boxer from 1984 until his career was cut short in 1991 when he suffered a serious brain injury during a fight with Chris Eubank.