Gambia: Thousands flock to witness swearing in of new president Adama Barrow

Tens of thousands of people packed into a stadium near Gambia's capital, Banjul, to witness the second swearing in of new president Adama Barrow.

Addressing the 20,000 strong crowd, that included dignitaries and several African heads of state, Mr Barrow said: "This is a victory for democracy. It is a victory for all Gambians."

Gambia's new president promised greater freedom and an improved economy after years of decline under predecessor Yahya Jammeh.

The day marked 52 years since the West African nation declared its independence from Britain - the same year in Mr Barrow was born.

The new president has promised to stay in the International Criminal Court, rejoin the Commonwealth, and free political prisoners.This was the second time Mr Barrow had been inaugurated as the country's leader.

He was forced to take his first took the oath at Gambia's embassy in neighbouring Senegal where he had fled amid rising tensions in the aftermath of the elections.

Former leader, Mr Jammeh, who had ruled for 22 years, had refused to concede to Mr Barrow, despite losing at the polls in the election on 1 December.