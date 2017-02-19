In pictures: Sutton United v Arsenal comparison

The dressing room Arsenal will use on Monday evening. Credit: PA

By Joel Barnett

Sutton United face Premier League giants Arsenal on Monday evening after being drawn together in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The National League side knocked out Championship team Leeds United in the previous round and are now set to face the biggest game in their history. The U's are currently 17th in the table and will face a team 108 places above them. Here, ITV News looks at the difference between the two sides.

FA Cup history

Arsenal sit alongside Manchester United as one of the most successful clubs in the competition's history. The Gunners have won the tournament 12 times and have lifted the trophy in two of the last three seasons. Sutton, meanwhile, are on the best run in their existence having twice reached the fourth round previously - most notably in 1988/89 when they produced a giant-killing and beat Coventry City 2-1. The Sky Blues were second in the First Division at the time.

Stadiums

Sutton United play their home games at Gander Green Lane - which has capacity for 5,000 supporters - where a 3G artificial surface, rather than grass, is used. Arsenal regularly sell out their 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium, which is also used to host international football matches. The venue hosts concerts during the summer, with Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay and Muse having performed at the stadium in recent years.

A record 14,000 spectators watched an FA Cup game at Gander Green Lane in 1969/70. Credit: PA

A TV studio is constructed ahead of the match. Credit: PA

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell (L) at Gander Green Lane. Credit: PA

The Emirates Stadium is the third-largest football venue in the UK. Credit: PA

Managers

Despite being under pressure over recent performances, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains one of the most revered managers of his era. He is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having taken charge of the Gunners in 1996. Wenger has led the north London club to three Premier League titles as well as six FA Cup and Community Shield trophies. Paul Doswell was appointed Sutton United manager in May 2008 and has led the U's to two promotions in that time - from the Ryman League to the National League.

Transfers

Arsenal are no strangers to spending huge sums on transfer fees to land some of the world's best players. Mesut Ozil joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in September 2013 for a fee believed to be in the region of £42 million. They also splashed out more than £30 million for Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi. Most of Sutton United's players moved to south London on a free or after being released from other clubs. Their crop include four former Arsenal youth team players; Craig Eastmond, Roarie Deacon, Jeffrey Monakana and Jack Jebb.

Dressing Rooms

Arsenal players could be in for a shock when they walk in to the dressing room at Gander Green Lane. Instead of the relative opulence at the Emirates, the facilities in Sutton are far more basic and lack the thermal pools, ice baths and high ceilings professional footballers are more familiar with.

The home changing room at Sutton United. Credit: PA

The away dressing room toilets at Gander Green Lane. Credit: PA

The away dressing room showers. Credit: PA