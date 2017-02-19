Kraft Heinz withdraws 'mega-merger' bid for Unilever

Kraft Heinz has "amicably agreed" to withdraw its £115 billion proposal for a merger with Unilever, according to a joint statement from the two companies.

A takeover would have meant a mega-merger between the US food company and the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant.

Unilever, which owns Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, had already rebuffed the takeover offer - which represented an 18% premium on the company's closing share price of $50 (£40.26) on Friday - saying it "fundamentally undervalues" the company.

The Pot Noodle maker said it saw "no merit, either financial or strategic, for Unilever's shareholders".

Despite the snub, Kraft Heinz hinted there could still be a transaction, but a joint statement from the two companies put an end to that speculation.