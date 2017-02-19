- ITV Report
Kraft Heinz withdraws 'mega-merger' bid for Unilever
Kraft Heinz has "amicably agreed" to withdraw its £115 billion proposal for a merger with Unilever, according to a joint statement from the two companies.
A takeover would have meant a mega-merger between the US food company and the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant.
Unilever, which owns Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, had already rebuffed the takeover offer - which represented an 18% premium on the company's closing share price of $50 (£40.26) on Friday - saying it "fundamentally undervalues" the company.
The Pot Noodle maker said it saw "no merit, either financial or strategic, for Unilever's shareholders".
Despite the snub, Kraft Heinz hinted there could still be a transaction, but a joint statement from the two companies put an end to that speculation.
The statement said: "Unilever and Kraft Heinz hereby announce that Kraft Heinz has amicably agreed to withdraw its proposal for a combination of the two companies.
"Unilever and Kraft Heinz hold each other in high regard. Kraft Heinz has the utmost respect for the culture, strategy and leadership of Unilever."
Unilever, which saw its London stock value rocket 12% after Kraft suggested the merger, had demanded its shareholders take no action over the proposed deal.
Had it been successful, a tie-up would have been the biggest acquisition of a British company on record based on offer value.