Lord Mandelson: 'Voters feel ignored over Brexit'

Former Labour minister Peter Mandelson has criticised the government's approach to Brexit, suggesting that leading Leave campaigners misled the public about the realities of leaving the EU.

Speaking to Andrew Marr on BBC's The Marr Show, Lord Mandelson said that voters felt like their views were not being heard.

He said: "There are many people across the country, people who don't have extreme views one way or the other, they feel they are being bulldozed.

"They feel their voices are not being heard or expressed in parliament."

He said that, contrary to popular belief, the negotiation will result in less trade at a higher cost, and the same number of migrants coming to the UK as they do already.