- ITV Report
-
Lord Mandelson: 'Voters feel ignored over Brexit'
Former Labour minister Peter Mandelson has criticised the government's approach to Brexit, suggesting that leading Leave campaigners misled the public about the realities of leaving the EU.
Speaking to Andrew Marr on BBC's The Marr Show, Lord Mandelson said that voters felt like their views were not being heard.
He said: "There are many people across the country, people who don't have extreme views one way or the other, they feel they are being bulldozed.
"They feel their voices are not being heard or expressed in parliament."
He said that, contrary to popular belief, the negotiation will result in less trade at a higher cost, and the same number of migrants coming to the UK as they do already.
He also criticised prominent Leave campaigners saying that they misled voters over what a Britain outside the EU would look like.
"David Davis said that out of the EU, out of the single market, out of the customs union, we would have the exact same benefits and trade that we do now. That is a fraud," he said.
"There's no trade agreement in the world that will give us the same benefits and trade that we have now if we were to follow the government's 'Brexit at all costs' negotiations."
He suggested that people put pressure on their representatives to promote their interests and hold the government to account on its Brexit deal, saying that parliament should get a look at the final deal and say yes or no.