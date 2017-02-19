Mayor Khan says 'nothing off the table' in pollution fight

Cars that are particularly environmentally unfriendly could be entirely banned from London's roads in an effort to combat "toxic air" in the capital, mayor Sadiq Khan has suggested.

Mr Khan, who has already announced plans for drivers of the oldest and most polluting cars to pay a £10 charge to drive in central London from October, hinted that he could go further on tackling pollution.

Air pollution is linked to 9,000 early deaths each year in London, which is so polluted that the European Commission has been prompted to issue a "final warning" to the government for repeatedly breaching legal limits.

On ITV's Peston on Sunday, Mr Khan talked about potentially going further on tackling vehicle emissions, saying: "Nothing's off the table but I want to address the issue of poor quality air 365 days a year, not only on those days where the air is dangerous."

He also said he was concerned about wood-burning stoves, which have grown in popularity in recent years.

He said: "I issued the first ever very high air pollution alert a few weeks ago and the experts say one of the reasons was during that particular weekend lots of those stoves were being used.

"We've got to work with manufacturers to make sure the right sorts of stuff are being burnt in these stoves but you know one thing by itself won't be enough, that's why the government has got to help me in cities around the country to address this massive issue."

He also suggested that the government could introduce a scrappage scheme for diesel vehicles, and a clean air act to combat pollution.

"I'm saying to the Government, you need to introduce a national diesel scrappage fund to help people, especially the poorest families, businessmen and women with vans to move from diesel to cleaner forms of transport.

"Some people need to drive a van, need to drive a minibus, need to drive a car, they've got to help me.

"But also, we need a clean air act, fit for purpose for the 21st century. Half of emissions come from road, the other half come from construction, housing and the river. The Government's got to step up to the plate."