Mild with more cloud

Misty low cloud and some patchy fog again tonight but with mild air, temperatures where you'd expect by day rather than by night this time of year.

Another slow grey start for many tomorrow and rain will move into the north and north-west, before trying to brighten up across the north-east. A brisk breeze will pick up, more so to the east of the high ground.

Cloud will limit the blue skies for many of us but where any sunshine develops, highs of 16-17C possible, way above average for the time of year.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast