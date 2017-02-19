Missing two-year-old boy found dead in river

A two-year-old boy has been found dead in a Perthshire river.

A major search, including Police Scotland's helicopter, was launched after the child was reported missing from a property close to the Bridge of Cally at 11:15am on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the area, fire service personnel removed the boy from the water and although he was treated by paramedics, he died.

The child was found in the River Ericht, close to the property in the Milton of Drimmie area where he was reported missing, at 12:35pm.

"Tragically the boy did not survive," a statement from Police Scotland said.

"His family are being supported by officers at this time."

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted his support.

He wrote: "Heartbreaking news from the River Ericht at Bridge of Cally. My deepest sympathies to everyone involved."

"It will be absolutely devastating for the family and the community," added local councillor Liz Grant, Provost of Perth and Kinross.

"It is a very small community. Bridge of Cally is a small village.

She added: "The River Ericht is fast, the rivers are all fast coming down through that area, particularly at this time of year."