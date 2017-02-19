Mosul campaign: Iraqi troops closing in slowly on ISIS-held western half of city

Iraqi forces are closing in around western Mosul as they seek to recapture the northern city from so-called Islamic State.

Iraq's prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, announced the offensive early on Sunday and as the day progressed troops were reported to be within striking distance of Mosul airport.

The campaign to re-take Mosul began last year, but until this recent announcement there had been a lull in the fighting.

Renad Mansour, an Iraq analyst with the think tank Chatham House, told ITV News the announcement was unusual, given that the Mosul operation had been active for months, but that it was likely made to boost the counter-terror forces' spirits.

"Very clearly it's about morale," he said.

The Iraqi forces have already seized several small villages south of the city, according to statements from the armed forces joint command.