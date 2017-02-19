Advertisement

Piers Morgan pulls out as TV awards host after campaign to ban him

Piers Morgan has pulled out of hosting the RTS awards over a Credit: PA

Television presenter Piers Morgan has pulled out of hosting the Royal Television Society (RTS) Programme Awards following a campaign to ban him.

The former tabloid newspaper editor was only announced as a host on Thursday, accepting to appear for free as he thought it would be "fun".

But, after a campaign was launched to oust him, Morgan announced he was withdrawing as host after the "silly noise" of the campaign.

The Change.org petition to stop him presenting the awards has gathered nearly 200 signatures and states he is "NOT acceptable".

Morgan said he would not host the awards after criticism that he lacked "creative excellence" and his appearance would be "damaging" and "inappropriate".

He stated he had "no wish to serve as an unnecessary distraction" from the award winners.

The news follows a fierce Twitter spat between Morgan and Harry Potter author J K Rowling which attracted widespread attention.

  • Read the full statement below:

I was recently invited to host the Royal Television Society Programme Awards. As someone who has worked in British and American television for most of this Millennium, on a variety of shows, I thought it might be fun and agreed to do it without any fee. After my role was announced, a campaign was started to have me banned. It suggested that I lack the ‘creative excellence’ criteria required for presenting such an event and therefore my presence would be ‘damaging’ and ‘inappropriate.’ Further, I have ‘failed to understand a social movement that values equality and diversity of voice.’ Apparently, this movement does not extend to tolerating my own diverse voice. I have no wish to serve as an unnecessary distraction from award winners whose hard work and skill should be celebrated without any of the silly noise this campaign has generated. So, I am now withdrawing from hosting the evening. Good luck to everyone who has been nominated.

– Piers Morgan