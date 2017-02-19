- ITV Report
Piers Morgan pulls out as TV awards host after campaign to ban him
Television presenter Piers Morgan has pulled out of hosting the Royal Television Society (RTS) Programme Awards following a campaign to ban him.
The former tabloid newspaper editor was only announced as a host on Thursday, accepting to appear for free as he thought it would be "fun".
But, after a campaign was launched to oust him, Morgan announced he was withdrawing as host after the "silly noise" of the campaign.
The Change.org petition to stop him presenting the awards has gathered nearly 200 signatures and states he is "NOT acceptable".
Morgan said he would not host the awards after criticism that he lacked "creative excellence" and his appearance would be "damaging" and "inappropriate".
He stated he had "no wish to serve as an unnecessary distraction" from the award winners.
The news follows a fierce Twitter spat between Morgan and Harry Potter author J K Rowling which attracted widespread attention.
