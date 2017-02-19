'Russia plotted to overthrow Montenegro's government by assassinating prime minister'

Russia plotted to assassinate Montenegro's prime minister and overthrow its government in a bid to sabotage the country's plan to join Nato, it has been reported.

Citing senior Whitehall sources, The Sunday Telegraph reported the election-day plot - which involved attacking the tiny eastern European country's parliament - was directed by Russian intelligence officers with the support of Moscow.

However, no such coup occurred as the plot to kill Milo Đukanović was reportedly foiled hours before it was due to be carried out.

The allegation comes a day after Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, criticised Nato as a “Cold War institution” whose expansion had led to unprecedented tensions in Europe over the past thirty years.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the planned coup - scheduled for October 16, 2016 - was one of the strongest recent examples of an increasingly aggressive campaign of interference in Western affairs by Russia.

The Sunday Telegraph also reported that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and his US counterpart, Rex Tillerson, discussed the issue last week at their first face-to-face meeting.

The newspaper also reported Interpol is now hunting two Russians who the Montenegrin government claims are intelligence officers who hatched the plot.

It is claimed the pair spent months overseeing the recruitment and equipping of a small force of Serbian nationalists to attack the parliament building, disguised as police, and kill the then-prime minister.

Mr Đukanović was succeeded as prime minister by Duško Marković.