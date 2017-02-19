Stephen Lawrence killer David Norris to sue government over prison attack

One of the men who murdered Stephen Lawrence is reportedly attempting to sue the government after he was beaten up in prison.

David Norris claims he suffered a broken nose and ribs when he was attacked by inmates at Belmarsh prison, Woolwich, in 2011 while awaiting trial.

He wants £10,000 in compensation from the Ministry of Justice for "failing to protect him", according to the Sun on Sunday.

The newspaper reports the father-of-five was found covered in blood in his cell and needed hospital treatment.

Norris has been in prison since 2012 when he and Gary Dobson were convicted under joint enterprise over the 1993 murder of 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence.