Stephen Lawrence killer David Norris to sue government over prison attack
One of the men who murdered Stephen Lawrence is reportedly attempting to sue the government after he was beaten up in prison.
David Norris claims he suffered a broken nose and ribs when he was attacked by inmates at Belmarsh prison, Woolwich, in 2011 while awaiting trial.
He wants £10,000 in compensation from the Ministry of Justice for "failing to protect him", according to the Sun on Sunday.
The newspaper reports the father-of-five was found covered in blood in his cell and needed hospital treatment.
Norris has been in prison since 2012 when he and Gary Dobson were convicted under joint enterprise over the 1993 murder of 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence.
He was sentenced to life in prison, serving a minimum jail term of 15 years and two months, but was given leave by a judge last week to sue the government.
"We have cut our compensation costs by more than £1 million over the past year," a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman commented.
"We robustly defend all claims and are successful in two thirds of cases brought against us by prisoners."
During the murder trial, Norris' defence lawyer Stephen Batten QC said he had been beaten up "several times" while on remand in prison.
He told jurors that during one attack Norris' nose was broken, he lost teeth and suffered four broken ribs.