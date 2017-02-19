'That's how dictators get started': Trump critics alarmed by president's fierce attacks on media

President Trump's relentless attacks on the media continue to attract alarm, with one of his most frequent critics warning that suppressing the free press was "how dictators get started".

In language more typically used by oppressive and authoritarian regimes, Mr Trump tweeted on Friday that reporters and news networks were "the enemy of the American people".

Mr Trump has long been critical of press coverage of his campaign and administration, believing journalists are out to undermine and delegitimatise his presidency.

But Friday's rebuke was a striking escalation of his rhetoric.

He used a campaign-style rally in Orlando, Florida on Saturday to again pit the press against the public, telling thousands of his gathered supporters that the "dishonest" media did not want to "report the truth".

"They have their own agenda, and their agenda is not your agenda," he said.

Mr Trump's own defence secretary distanced himself from the president's assessment of the media on Sunday.

Asked whether he agreed with the "enemy of the people" tweet, James Mattis said: "I've had some rather contentious times with the press. But no, the press, as far as I'm concerned, are a constituency that we deal with. And I don't have any issues with the press, myself."

John McCain, the Republican senator and former presidential candidate, told NBC's Meet The Press that a free press was fundamental to a functional democracy.