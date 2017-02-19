Ukip mocked for using Bolton photo in Stoke campaign tweet

Ukip has been mocked online after boasting about its "people's army" campaigning in Stoke for the upcoming by-election - only for the location to be identified by others as Bolton.

The party's Twitter account showed supporters in a car park with "Vote Ukip" placards, adding in the tweet that they were in the city to aid Paul Nuttall's bid to become MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central.

But eagle-eyed Twitter users insisted that the real location of the photo was more than 50 miles away, near the Macron Stadium in Bolton, which was the venue for Ukip's spring conference.

Ukip later acknowledged the mistake, putting it down to "cock-up rather than conspiracy".