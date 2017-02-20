BBC broadcaster Steve Hewlett dies aged 58

Journalist Steve Hewlett, who shared his experience of battling cancer on BBC Radio 4, has died of the disease at the age of 58.

Following his diagnosis in March with cancer of the oesophagus, Mr Hewlett documented his cancer journey in interviews with Eddie Mair in which he tackled issues such as drug trials and reactions to treatments, and also in his cancer diaries for The Observer.

"I'm a journalist and a storyteller and I regard my condition as a bit of a story," Mr Hewlett had said in an interview with Mr Mair.

"I don't feel my life has been snatched away from me. I don't know if that is odd or unusual or just me.

"I feel I've had a pretty good run of it. I don't want less, I want more. I do want to see what happens with my kids. I do want to see the next stages in their lives and it's quite upsetting when you stop to think about it, but am I weighed down by the thought? I don't feel that I am."

The Media Show presenter and Guardian columnist recently revealed he married his partner Rachel earlier in February, after being told he had "weeks, possibly months" to live and his cancer treatment could not continue, with the wedding organised in an hour.

Mr Hewlett died on Monday morning while listening to Bob Dylan with his family at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

In a statement, Mr Hewlett's family said: "Over the last year, we have been overwhelmed by the support of friends, colleagues and Radio 4 listeners.

"The messages helped Steve enormously, especially over the last few months.

"The Royal Marsden have been amazing throughout the journey and we are indebted to all the wonderful staff there.

"We'd like to thank Eddie and all the PM listeners, and if people are still keen to help, then we'd like all donations to go towards the brilliant care the Marsden provide."

Tony Hall, the BBC's Director General paid tribute to the former Panorama editor: "Steve Hewlett was an exceptional journalist.

"His analysis of the media industry was always essential listening.

"Steve was a trusted voice that embodied everything positive in public service journalism.

"He was hugely popular not just with viewers and listeners, but with BBC staff.

"When I saw him last week, I told him how much I have admired his brave interviews with Eddie Mair about his treatment which he did with a candour and sense of inquiry that was typically Steve.

"Our thoughts are with his family and many friends.”

Radio 4 Controller, Gwyneth Williams also paid tribute to the "outstanding journalist".

“Steve Hewlett will be much missed as an outstanding journalist.

“He was rational and informed, hard-nosed and witty, never taking himself too seriously but unpicking the stories he covered with great seriousness.

“We will certainly miss his weekly presence on Radio 4, and I will miss him personally as a longstanding colleague from the days when we worked together in News.

"We send our deepest sympathy to his family.”

Many former colleagues and others took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Hewlett.