Breastfeeding mother credits baby with detecting her cancer

A young mum has credited her baby with saving her life after he repeatedly rejected her right breast during breastfeeding which prompted her to go to the doctor to get a scan.

Sarah Boyle, 26, said her son Teddy would 'scream' and 'become distressed' when she tried to breastfeed him from her right breast.

Teddy's behaviour led to her visiting her GP in November 2016 and she was referred to hospital where she underwent a scan and a biopsy.

She was diagnosed with grade 2 triple negative breast cancer.

Sarah, who lives with her husband Steven in Staffordshire, is now receiving chemotherapy and is planning a double mastectomy.

She said: "Teddy is my hero - if it hadn't been for him I would never have suspected I had cancer. My consultant told me that breastfeeding helps a mother and baby bond.

"In my case it did more than that - it saved my life.

"Teddy could obviously smell and taste that the milk from my right breast tasted different from the milk from my left breast - and so he rejected it.

"My consultant said he'd never seen anything like it before and was baffled and amazed. He told me it was very fortunate I chose to breastfeed - otherwise my illness may not have been discovered."