CCTV captures moment of Kim Jong-nam airport attack

The grainy security camera footage, obtained by Fuji TV, appears to show two women approach Kim from different directions as he stands at a ticket booth in the airport.

Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of previous leader Kim Jong-il, died last week after apparently being poisoned.

Surveillance video showing the apparent moment North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's estranged half-brother was fatally attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport has emerged.

One of the women comes up behind him and appears to hold something over his mouth for a few seconds.

The women then turn and walk off in different directions.

Kim is later seen seeking out help from airport staff and security officials, before being led to an airport clinic.

He is filmed being put on a stretcher. He died minutes later.

The two women seen in the surveillance footage are allegedly among four people arrested in relation to Kim's death, with two men also held.