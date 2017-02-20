Deaf couple hear each other's voice for the first time

A deaf couple have heard each other's voice for the first time after having cochlear implants fitted.

Neil and Helen Robinson have been deaf since birth and so communicated through sign language and lip reading before opting for the implants.

Helen, 54, tried for two years to persuade Neil to have an implant after other hearing aids were found to be unsuccessful.

It is thought they are the first couple in the UK to have implants fitted together.

The devices were fitted at the University of Southampton Audiology Implant Service (USAIS), where they underwent surgery to have tiny electrodes implanted into their skulls.

The moment the devices were first switched on was captured on video with Neil, 50, at first joking that he didn't like the sound of his wife's voice.

But he added: "I am getting used to it now. It felt incredible, in a happy way. It felt really emotional."