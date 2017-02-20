Donald Trump's ambiguous Sweden comment was 'reference to Fox News story'

Donald Trump's ambiguous phrase "what's happening in Sweden" during a rally on Saturday was in fact a reference to a Fox News story, the President has claimed.

Mr Trump left people around the globe - not least several Swedes - scratching their heads after telling a Florida gathering "look what's happening last night in Sweden," as he alluded to past terror attacks in Europe.

The comment seemed to suggest something untoward had taken place in the Scandinavian country.

But no major ominous event, least of all a terrorist attack, had taken place in the country of 9.5 million people on Friday.

One of those left confused was former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt, who tweeted: "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound."

Now Mr Trump has explained, via Twitter, that his remark was in reference to a Fox News news package about immigrants and Sweden.