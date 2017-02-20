Dramatic video shows car crashing into shop and hitting customer

A customer at a petrol station in New York has had a lucky escape after a car crashed through the window and crushed him between two shelves.

CCTV footage shows the man walking through the Mobil Mart in the Bronx, New York on Monday shortly before the incident takes place.

The man puts some items on the counter, and even glances up at the approaching vehicle as he continues to walk down another aisle, before the car comes plowing through the glass and hits him.