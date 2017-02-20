Family of primary school teacher killed in bar attack: 'Our hearts will never truly heal'

The family of a primary school teacher who was killed in an "unprovoked and senseless act of violence" in a bar have said their "hearts will never truly heal" from the loss.

Lewis Siddall, 24, died after he was punched by Blue Horrobin at the VDKA bar, in Doncaster town centre, in August 2015, South Yorkshire Police said.

On Monday a judge at Sheffield Crown Court sentenced Horrobin - who was found guilty of manslaughter in a trial last month - to eight years in prison, police confirmed.

In a statement issued after the sentencing, Mr Siddall's family said: "As a family we will never come to terms with the loss of our beautiful son Lewis.

"We speak on behalf of everyone who knew and loved him, including his friends, colleagues and pupils, but especially his brothers Karl, Blake and twin brother Russell and their partners.

"This senseless and unprovoked attack has taken the light of our lives and our hearts will never truly heal.