Further cuts to local services expected as council tax rises loom

Cuts to local services will continue across many towns and cities in the UK, despite council tax bills rising by up to 5% this year.

Bin collection services, children's centres, libraries, pothole filling and park maintenance will all suffer as local authorities continue to make cuts.

The Local Government Association has warned that councils are being pushed "perilously closed to the financial edge" and most will have to continue to divert funds into social care services that find themselves "at breaking point".

All councils can raise tax by up to 1.9% in April, while those responsible for social care can increase bills by up to 3% more.

Nearly all local authorities (147 of 151) responsible for social care have approved or are considering applying the precept, the LGA has revealed.