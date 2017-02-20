Ian Brady: Moors murderer loses bid to launch fight for choice of tribunal lawyer

Moors Murderer Ian Brady has been refused permission to launch a "totally unique" High Court fight for the right to have the lawyer of his choice representing him at a tribunal.

Brady applied for the go-ahead to challenge a bar on solicitor-advocate Robin Makin, who has represented him for more than 25 years, receiving a publicly funded contract to put his latest case before the Mental Health Review Tribunal (MHRT).

Mr Justice Morris, sitting in London, dismissed the application as "unarguable" and ruled that it had "no realistic prospect of success".

Brady and his partner Myra Hindley were convicted of luring children and teenagers to their deaths. Their victims were sexually tortured before being buried on Saddleworth Moor.

Hindley died in hospital, still a prisoner, in November 2002 at the age of 60.