Kim Jong-nam death: Malaysia recalls ambassador to North Korea as investigation tensions boil over

Malaysia has recalled its ambassador to North Korea, with tensions over the investigation into the suspicious death of leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother boiling over.

The southeast Asian country had summoned North Korea's representative to Malaysia over disparaging comments he allegedly made about the its probe into the death of Kim Jong-nam.

In a press conference, the ambassador insinuated the Malaysian government had "something to conceal".

Malaysia dismissed the claims as "baseless" and criticised attempts to "tarnish" its reputation.

A week on from Kim's death sudden death at Kuala Lumpur airport - where he is believed to have been poisoned - and a number of arrests have been made, including those of female and male suspects.

Grainy video has now also emerged from the airport purportedly showing the moment Kim was attacked by two women last Monday.

But with tensions continuing to escalate between the two countries as the investigation continues, Malaysia has decided to recall its ambassador from North Korea's capital, Pyongyang.

The results of an autopsy into the death of Kim, the eldest son of previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, are yet to be published.