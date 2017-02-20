Max Hill: Home Secretary names UK's new terror laws watchdog

The barrister who successfully prosecuted the 21/7 bombers has been named as the UK's new terror laws watchdog.

Max Hill QC has worked on a number of other high-profile terrorism cases as well as appearing in the inquest into the 7/7 attacks.

A profile on the website of his chambers states: "To name just a few he was instructed in the last IRA case in the UK, a series of Al Qaeda and then ISIS terrorist trials from 2004 to date and all three trials resulting from the 21/7 plot."