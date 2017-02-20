- ITV Report
Max Hill: Home Secretary names UK's new terror laws watchdog
The barrister who successfully prosecuted the 21/7 bombers has been named as the UK's new terror laws watchdog.
Max Hill QC has worked on a number of other high-profile terrorism cases as well as appearing in the inquest into the 7/7 attacks.
A profile on the website of his chambers states: "To name just a few he was instructed in the last IRA case in the UK, a series of Al Qaeda and then ISIS terrorist trials from 2004 to date and all three trials resulting from the 21/7 plot."
Home Secretary Amber Rudd praised his "wealth of experience" as she confirmed he would succeed David Anderson QC at the start of March as the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation.
The Red Lion Chambers profile describes him as "an effective multi-talented barrister who maintains a heavyweight crime practice, defending and prosecuting in a number of complex cases of homicide, violent crime, terrorism and high-value fraud and corporate crime".
Mr Hill said: "I am very pleased to have this opportunity, which comes at a time of heightened concern about the risk from terrorism which we all face in the UK.
"As a practising barrister with experience in both counter-terrorism and the rights of citizens facing allegations of serious crime, I look forward to working with participants at all levels and from all sides."