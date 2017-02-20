MPs to debate Donald Trump's state visit amid nationwide protests against the US president

Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, scheduled for later this year, has been hotly debated. Credit: PA

Parliament will today debate Donald Trump's state visit in response to petitions signed by more than two million Britons as protests take place across the UK against the US president. More than 1.85 million people called for the visit later this year to be watered down to avoid causing "embarrassment" to the Queen. Almost 312,000 have signed a counter petition, demanding the state visit go ahead as planned. MPs will debate both stances in Westminster Hall, while thousands are expected to gather for a rally in Parliament Square.

Thousands protested against Donald Trump's travel ban in central London earlier this month. Credit: PA

The Stop Trump coalition is coordinating dozens of protests nationwide along with the One Day Without Us movement, which will celebrate the contribution of immigrants to British society. The rally in Parliament Square, which organisers claim will attract more than 20,000 people, will be addressed by speakers including joint Green Party leader Caroline Lucas and comic Shappi Khorsandi. Prime Minister Theresa May has been criticised for offering Mr Trump a state visit too soon in his already highly controversial presidency.

758 The number of days Barack Obama was in office before he was offered a UK state visit.

978 The number of days George W. Bush was in office before he was offered a UK state visit.

7 The number of days Donald Trump was in office before he was offered a UK state visit.

Calls for the state visit to be cancelled have been backed by London mayor Sadiq Khan, who hit out at the president's "cruel and shameful" policies during an appearance on ITV's Peston On Sunday. Mr Khan said the executive-ordered travel ban aimed at people from seven Muslim-majority countries, which has stalled in the US courts, and the suspension of refugee admissions were reasons not to be "rolling out the red carpet".

Sadiq Khan said the UK should not be 'rolling out the red carpet' for Donald Trump. Credit: Peston on Sunday