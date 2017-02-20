- ITV Report
MPs debate: Should Donald Trump have a state visit to the UK?
MPs are debating the petition on whether Donald Trump should be allowed to make a state visit to the UK.
Although the Government has already responded to the petition, saying that although it "recognises the strong views expressed" by the 1.85 million people who signed it, the Republican will be "extended the full courtesy of a State Visit".
In the Westminster Hall debate MPs will consider the Prime Minister's decision to extend the invitation to the US President.
The petition did not say that President Trump should not visit the UK, but read: "Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."
MPs will also consider another petition signed by almost 312,000 people demanding the state visit goes ahead.
Opening the debate Labour veteran Paul Flynn accused President Trump of a "ceaseless incontinence of free speech" and noted the fact that Mr Trump would be only the third US president to be given the honour of a state visit, and said he had been invited too soon in his controversial presidency.
Mr Flynn added that a state visit would put the Queen in a "very difficult position", and the invitation should be changed to one for a visit, not a state visit.
Labour's David Lammy urged MPs to overcome party politics and said African Americans are concerned about a president supported by the KKK and who has white supremacists in his circle.
However, others said those opposing the visit were guilty of double standards because they failed to oppose state visits of demagogues.
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said if in the past leaders such as Japanese Emperor Hirohito had been given state visits, President Trump should receive one too, a sentiment echoed by Tory MP Nigel Evans.
While Conservative MP Julian Lewis said he believed inviting President Trump to the UK was the best guarantee of avoiding World War III.
As the debate takes place numerous demonstrations are expected to take place across the country in support of migrants and protesting against President Trump.
While in London hundreds of protesters have gathered for a rally outside Parliament.