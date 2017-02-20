MPs debate: Should Donald Trump have a state visit to the UK?

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

MPs are debating the petition on whether Donald Trump should be allowed to make a state visit to the UK.

Although the Government has already responded to the petition, saying that although it "recognises the strong views expressed" by the 1.85 million people who signed it, the Republican will be "extended the full courtesy of a State Visit".

In the Westminster Hall debate MPs will consider the Prime Minister's decision to extend the invitation to the US President.

The petition did not say that President Trump should not visit the UK, but read: "Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."

MPs will also consider another petition signed by almost 312,000 people demanding the state visit goes ahead.