- ITV Report
-
NHS Trusts 'overspent by £300 million'
NHS trusts overspent by more than £300 million over the last financial year, new figures show.
Figures from NHS Improvement show the NHS in England reported a third-quarter year-end deficit of £886 million.
The target is for the NHS to end the financial year £580 million in deficit.
The year-end forecast is now £873 million.
NHS Providers expressed concern that the latest figures rely heavily on one-off savings that cannot be made in the future.