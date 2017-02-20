NHS Trusts 'overspent by £300 million'

NHS trusts overspent by more than £300 million over the last financial year, new figures show.

Figures from NHS Improvement show the NHS in England reported a third-quarter year-end deficit of £886 million.

The target is for the NHS to end the financial year £580 million in deficit.

The year-end forecast is now £873 million.

NHS Providers expressed concern that the latest figures rely heavily on one-off savings that cannot be made in the future.