Russia's UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin dies aged 64

Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin, has died at the age of 64, the Russian foreign ministry has confirmed.

Churkin had been Russia's permanent representative to the UN since 2006, having previously held a number of ambassadorial positions.

His death in New York, just a day ahead of his 65th birthday, was unexpected and the cause of death was not immediately known.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was deeply upset to learn of Churkin's death.

"The head of state highly valued Churkin's professionalism and diplomatic talent," Peskov said.