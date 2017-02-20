Soap actress Paula Williamson: Marrying notorious prisoner Charles Bronson is not a publicity stunt

A soap actress who is engaged to Britain's most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has denied she is marrying him for publicity and insisted their relationship is the "real deal".

Paula Williamson has seen Bronson just four times since they first met in November and has so far only kissed him through prison bars.

The 64-year-old inmate, born Michael Peterson and now called Charles Salvador having changed his name by deed poll, is serving a life sentence for robbery and kidnap and has earned public notoriety with a history of violence inside and outside jail.

However Ms Williamson told ITV's Good Morning Britain she is "not frightened at all" by Bronson, who she described as a "gentle giant".

"Charlie’s the first to admit that he’s done a lot of terrifying things and I’m aware of those things," she said.

"The Charlie that I know is not the same person that’s committed all those offences while he’s been incarcerated. He is that person, he’s committed these offences and he’s made these mistakes, but he’s a different character now."