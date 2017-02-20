Son of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin appears on Tonight Show with baby sloth

Before appearing on the show, Robert Irwin, filmed a segment with Valentino the two-toed baby sloth, following in his father's footsteps as he enthused about the "gorgeous" mammal.

The 13-year-old son of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, introducing the star to a host of wildlife including a baby sloth.

As he spoke about "one of [his] favourite animals", the young animal expert reeled off facts including what the slowest mammal in the world likes to eat, and that sloths move so slowly algae can grow on their fur.

Appearing on the show the youngster enthused about wildlife, explaining that his love of animals was "in my blood" and offered to help host Jimmy Fallon "overcome" his fear of animals, introducing him to a dwarf crocodile, a red-tail boa, a screaming hairy armadillo and two sloths.

The schoolboy's enthusiasm for wildlife was evident as he spoke about the sloth's "beautiful eyes", adding "there's so much emotion in those eyes", leading many to liken him to his father, including his older sister and fellow wildlife enthusiast Bindi Irwin.