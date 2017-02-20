Tanzania threatens to publish 'list of gay people'

The government in Tanzania is threatening to publish a 'list of gay people' as it continues a crackdown on homosexual activity.

Homosexual acts are illegal in the East African nation and offenders could face up to 30 years in jail.

Tanzania's deputy health minister Hamisi Kigwangalla said the measure will specifically target people who advertise homosexual activities online.

However, after he announced the plan on Twitter Mr Kigwangalla faced a fierce backlash of criticism from people accusing him and Tanzania of homophobia, but he responded by insisting that the country's laws must be respected.