Theresa May warned over Brexit negotiations 'crash landing' if UK fails to compromise

Theresa May has been warned by European ministers that Britain's Brexit negotiators must be prepared to compromise or risk a "crash landing".

The Prime Minister was issued fresh caution by a Czech EU minister over potential difficulties she will face when Brexit negotiations begin in earnest.

No 10 was reminded of the importance of compromise - and told anything short could have serious knock-on effects.

But before talks with EU countries can commence, legislation allowing Mrs May to trigger Article 50 needs to clear Parliament, with the House of Lords set to begin a marathon debate on Monday.

Around 190 peers are expected to speak during two days set aside for the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill's second reading.

A number of peers, however, are believed to be ready to rewrite the Bill.

Labour and Liberal Democrat peers are among those to have indicated they are ready for battle, with efforts likely to focus on guarantees for EU citizens' rights and the ability of Parliament to have a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal.