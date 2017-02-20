- ITV Report
-
Theresa May warned over Brexit negotiations 'crash landing' if UK fails to compromise
Theresa May has been warned by European ministers that Britain's Brexit negotiators must be prepared to compromise or risk a "crash landing".
The Prime Minister was issued fresh caution by a Czech EU minister over potential difficulties she will face when Brexit negotiations begin in earnest.
No 10 was reminded of the importance of compromise - and told anything short could have serious knock-on effects.
But before talks with EU countries can commence, legislation allowing Mrs May to trigger Article 50 needs to clear Parliament, with the House of Lords set to begin a marathon debate on Monday.
Around 190 peers are expected to speak during two days set aside for the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill's second reading.
A number of peers, however, are believed to be ready to rewrite the Bill.
Labour and Liberal Democrat peers are among those to have indicated they are ready for battle, with efforts likely to focus on guarantees for EU citizens' rights and the ability of Parliament to have a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal.
Once the Bill passes Parliament and Article 50 is subsequently triggered, a two-year countdown will begin until Britain formally leaves the European Union.
Negotiations with the EU will be able to commence at this stage, but European ministers have warned these will not be straightforward.
Speaking to The Guardian, Czech minister Tomas Prouza said: "There is a real danger that British politics, with all its whipped-up resentments of Europe, will mean British negotiators are unable to compromise, and we will head for a crash landing."
Senior German MEP Elmar Brok, an ally of Angela Merkel, told the newspaper: "The British government tries to divide and rule. They believe they can take members of parliament out of certain nations ... to win support by dividing us.
"If they try to negotiate while trying to interfere in our side then we can do that too. We can make a big fuss over Scotland. Or Northern Ireland."
The Financial Times has reported that talks on a future trade deal with the EU may not be able to begin until after Christmas because Brussels officials want to make progress on the process of separation first.
This would include talks on an exit fee, expected to be up to £51 billion, and the rights of expatriate citizens, something Mrs May is also keen for early progress on.
The UK, however, wants to discuss trade talks in parallel with the so-called divorce settlement, and hopes to conclude both elements within two years after triggering Article 50.