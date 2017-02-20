Around 350,000 children trapped in Mosul as battle intensifies

Thousands of children are in danger as the Iraqi army resume their battle to liberate the western part of Mosul from the so-called Islamic State, a charity has warned.

Save the Children says an estimated 350,000 children are trapped in the besieged city as hundreds of troops rolled across the desert on Sunday.

Aram Shakaram from Save the Children said: "With this massive military operation, children are continuing to be trapped with their families.

"They have run out of supplies, they have run out of food, medicine and water."